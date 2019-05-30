Draymond Green Says DeMarcus Cousins Is In For A Rude Awakening

When DeMarcus Cousins joined the Golden State Warriors this season, he was coming to a team destined for another Finals appearance. For Cousins, this would have been a culture shock as he had never played in a playoff game before. Unfortunately, just two games into the team's playoff run, Cousins tore his left quad and he's been out ever since. Despite being out for so long, Cousins is doing his best to get back into action and is questionable for Game 1 of the NBA Finals which goes down tonight in Toronto.

"I'm not a quitter," Cousins said to Marc Spears. "It’s going to take a lot for me to fall. It’s going to take an army and a navy. I am just going to go down fighting."

While it's great to see Cousins want to get back into the lineup, his teammates, Draymond Green, is wary about his lack of experience in the Finals and offered an interesting anecdote of what it would be like for Cousins to jump into the series.

"It's kind of like a kid who grew up in the suburbs, then one day you just got dropped in the hood and are told to survive," Green told Connor Letourneau of the San Francisco Chronicle.

Clearly, Draymond is just looking out for his teammate which is great to see. If Cousins can return to the lineup 100 percent healthy, he will surely create problems for the inexperience Raptors team.