Draymond Green says that the star-studded 2017 Golden State Warriors, featuring himself, Steph Curry, Klay Thompson, and Kevin Durant, would've easily beaten the 1998 Chicago Bulls, which are widely considered the greatest team of all time. Green explained the reasoning for his take on Twitter, over the weekend.

"I’m watching the 98 Bulls vs Utah in the Finals… I can’t help but notice our 2017 team would’ve beaten these Bulls by a dub and these Jazz by 40 if they’re going to play these brands of basketball," Green wrote. "And that’s why it’s dumb to compare Era’s."



Ezra Shaw / Getty Images

Green added that the style of play between eras is so drastically different, with the '90s focusing on man-to-man defense and more physicality while modern basketball emphasizes zone defense and three-point shots.

The tweets quickly elicited tons of responses on social media, but Green's former teammate Kevin Durant chimed in with a joke about Steve Kerr. While Kerr has been the head coach of the Warriors since 2014, he also played for the Bulls from 1993–1998.

"I can’t tell you what the results would be, but I do know that steve kerr would’ve demanded that we put steve kerr in as many pick and rolls as possible," Durant wrote.

Interestingly, Green picked the 2017 Warriors, rather than the 2015-16 Warriors team that broke the Bulls' NBA record with 73 wins in a season. That year, the Warriors went on to lose in the NBA Finals to LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Check out Green and Durant's tweets below.

[Via]