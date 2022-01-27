Ever since "The Last Dance" was released in April of 2020, Scottie Pippen has had beef with Michael Jordan. Throughout the documentary, Pippen was portrayed as a soft player who simply did not have the will to win. Meanwhile, the entire documentary was like a puff piece for MJ, who looked amazing the entire time. With that being said, it's easy to see why Pippen would have so much hatred towards Jordan right now.

In Pippen's latest book, he ripped Michael Jordan to shreds and moving forward, it does not look like these former teammates will ever reconcile. In fact, while speaking to Bill Simmons of The Ringer, former NBA star Charles Oakley dropped a bombshell on MJ and Pip's relationship, claiming that it is "over."

Jonathan Daniel / Stringer / via Getty Images

"I think he feels like they didn't present him more in the Last Dance," Oakley explained. "I think they did Dennis Rodman more than Scottie and Steve Kerr. But my thing to that is, Kerr did way more off the court than Scottie. Dennis probably has, too. But on that court, Scottie did a lot more than both of them, but Scottie felt like he was left out of there. And he felt like Jordan wouldn't have six rings if it wasn't for him."

If you are a Bulls fan, this has to at least hurt a little. After all, these two were part of one of the greatest dynasties in the history of the NBA. Regardless, just because you were great teammates, doesn't always mean you're going to be great friends as well.