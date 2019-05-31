Drake has thrust himself right in the middle of the NBA Finals discussion, just as he did during the Toronto Raptors series with the Milwaukee Bucks in the Eastern Conference Finals. Drake trolled the Warriors both during and after the team's Game 1 victory, which included picking some lint out of Stephen Curry's hair, doing his "Hotline Bling" dance after Klay Thompson was hit with a technical, and calling Draymond Green "trash" as the teams left the court.

When asked about his post-game "scuffle" with the Raptors' global ambassador, Draymond downplayed the incident, saying he wouldn't really consider it a scuffle.

"It wasn't really a scuffle because I didn't hit him and he didn't hit me, or I didn't push him or he didn't push me," Green said. "We talked; we barked a little bit. But I wouldn't necessarily consider it a scuffle. [It wasn't] what I personally would consider a scuffle."

Prior to the start of the NBA Finals, Draymond was asked how he would deal with Drizzy's sideline shenanigans. His response:

“Drake can’t shoot,” Green told reporters on Thursday. “Nor can he pass.” “You ever seen Drake play basketball?” he added. “I saw a couple of highlights. It wasn’t so hot.”

Game 2 of the NBA Finals, airing on ABC, is set to tipoff at 8pm ET on Sunday night.