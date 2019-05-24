The Toronto Raptors still need to beat the Milwaukee Bucks one more time in order to advance to their first ever NBA Finals, but the media is already preparing for the possibility of a Drake takeover in June. The Raptors' "global ambassador" has made his presence felt during the Eastern Conference Finals, whether it be rubbing down coach Nick Nurse's shoulders during the game, shouting at Giannis Antetokounmpo, or trolling the Bucks owner's daughter on instagram.

While Drake is clearly getting under the skins of Bucks players, coaches and fans, Draymond Green isn't the least bit concerned about dealing with the Six God should the Raptors make it to the NBA Finals.

When asked how he would deal with Drizzy's sideline shenanigans:

“Drake can’t shoot,” Green told reporters on Thursday. “Nor can he pass.” “You ever seen Drake play basketball?” he added. “I saw a couple of highlights. It wasn’t so hot.”

Bucks head coach Mike Budenholzer has told reporters there's "no place" for his antics, and NBA Hall of Famer Charles Barkley recently described how he'd "knock the hell out of Drake" if he was still playing.