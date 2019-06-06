The injury-riddled Golden State Warriors find themselves in a 2-1 hole heading into Friday night's pivotal Game 4 at Oracle Arena, but Draymond Green's confidence has not wavered.

Following the Warriors' 123-109 loss on Wednesday night, Draymond answered a question regarding the injury bug that has ran through the roster, and assured everyone that "fun times" are ahead.

"... no one cares if guys are hurt," he told reporters. "Everybody wants to see us lose. So I'm sure people are happy they're hurt. "We just got to continue to battle and win the next game, go back to Toronto, win Game 5, come back to Oracle (Arena), win Game 6 and then celebrate. Fun times ahead."

Golden State was without Klay Thompson for Game 3, due to his recent hamstring injury, but the team is reportedly hopeful that he'll be back in the lineup for Game 4 on Friday night. As for Kevin Durant, it remains to be seen when he'll be healthy enough to get back on the court but there appears to be some optimism that he could also make his return in Game 4.

"We've got a lot of experience," Green told ESPN. "We've been in every situation possible, so no need to panic."

Game 4, airing on ABC, is set to tipoff at 9pm ET on Friday night.