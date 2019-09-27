Global superstar Drake is currently on the other side of the world right now, spending time in Brazil. However, he's still making headlines stateside and, this time, things aren't exactly pretty. According to an exclusive report by Hollywood Unlocked, the singer's Hidden Hills home and his shop in Los Angeles were both vandalized overnight after Drake allegedly sent a direct message to Don C's wife on social media. The news has not been confirmed by Drake or Don C's camps.

A video is making the rounds online, showing the OVO Store in Los Angeles with graffiti sprayed onto the windows. The message simply reads: "Leave LA." According to the source, this all has to do with one of the musician's former friends Don C. As you likely know, both men are associated with Nike, designing high-profile sneaker silhouettes with the major brand. After Drizzy allegedly sent a message online to Don's wife, Kristen Noel Crawley, this went down after a large number of folks were upset.

In addition to vandalizing his home and store, it is also being reported that people are surveilling Drake's father, Dennis Graham. Watch the video below to see the aftermath of the spraypaint job at the OVO Store. We'll keep an eye on this situation and provide updates where they're necessary.