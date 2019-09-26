Drake may not be in high school anymore, but he’s still apparently busing it to the dance show. The 6 God touched down in Rio De Janeiro, Brazil last night and was spotted riding some public transportation.

The photo, which surfaced online over night, was presumably taken when Drizzy was leaving the airport as he can be seen wearing some comfy sweats and socks with sandals. It’s unclear if he’s surrounded by security in the photo or just random folk on the bus, but the former seems more likely (see below).

Before the photo was taken, the 32-year-old rapper was spotted at the airport on Wednesday (September 25) in Rio de Janeiro. His fan account WordOnRd shared footage of him on the runway while he was smoking what looked to be a fat blunt. So much for that half a xan lifestyle he raps about on "Sicko Mode." "I did half a Xan, thirteen hours 'til I land/ Had me out like a light, ayy."

Drizzy is in town for the 2019 Rock in Rio event, where he is set to take the stage along with Seal and Cardi B on Friday night. Look for footage and his performance from that to be on the way.