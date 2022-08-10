Drake's made an enemy out of tattoo artist Money Mike, who is less than pleased about the rapper's criticism of his father's portrait tattoo. Earlier this week, Drake shared a photo of a portrait tattoo that his father got on his arm of his son's face. The rapper commented, "I was sitting here thinking why you do me like this we family."

His father later chimed in and said he got it retouched 16 times after the initial tattoo but Money Mike, the man who added the ink to Dennis Graham's forearm, felt that it was incredibly disrespectful.

During a conversation with TMZ, he said that he met Dennis Graham through Magic Bishop Don Juan and attended Graham's birthday party. From there, Dennis Graham asked Mike if he could tattoo him, and a few days later, they scheduled an appointment. Mike said that he wasn't a fan of Drake but he felt it would be a good opportunity to gain more clients.

Unfortunately, the outcome of the tattoo was less than desirable -- atleast, for Drake. Mike said that Dennis Graham was rushing him, which is why the tattoo "isn't the absolutely greatest I've been able to do."

"Four hours into the tattoo, [Dennis Graham] was in severe pain and he was telling me, basically, just to wrap it up," he said, explaining that he was working on Drake's hair at that point. Still, Mike said that everyone, including Dennis Graham and Drake's sister, was stoked about the ink. "Once Drake found out about it, that changed," he said.

Mike said that another artist that was working with Drake ended up going over his tattoo, which he claims violates an unwritten code among tattoo artists. Ultimately, Mike doesn't think Dennis Graham had any malicious intentions, and even apologized for Drake's reaction. Check the video below.

