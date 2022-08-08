Drake has a few questions or his dad. Dennis Graham decided to honor his son with a portrait tattoo on his arm a few years ago. The tattoo in question is a picture of a baby-faced Drake circa the Thank Me Later but the outcome was questionable. Drizzy hit the 'Gram this morning with a photo of the tattoo, asking his father why he decided to "do me like this."



Vivien Killilea/Getty Images

"@therealdennisg I was just sitting here thinking why you do me like this we family," he captioned the post alongside three laughing emojis.

As reported by TMZ in 2017, Dennis Graham linked up with tattoo artist Money Mike to get the artwork done after initially linking up in 2014. Dennis Graham was reportedly attempting to have a tattoo of his son that matches Drake's tattoo of his father's mugshot on his arm. Of course, the Internet had plenty of things to say about the tatt at first, though this seems to be the first time Drake's acknowledged the ink.

Drake is coming off of an incredible weekend. After testing positive for COVID, Drizzy emerged alongside Lil Wayne and Nicki Minaj for the highly anticipated Young Money reunion in Toronto. Though all three rappers performed solo sets, they later joined forces alongside Gudda Gudda, Jae Millz, and Mack Maine to deliver some legendary cuts from the YMCMB era.