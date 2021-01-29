Their marriage may have ended decades ago, but that doesn't mean they can't still show love to one another. Drake is known for his close relationships with both of his parents, but his father Dennis Graham let it be known that he still has a loving relationship with his ex-wife, Sandi Graham. Today (January 28), Drake's mama celebrates her 61st birthday, so Dennis wanted to make sure he highlighted her big day with an Instagram shout out.



George Pimentel / Contributor / Getty Images

Dennis posted a photo of Sandi and included an emoji-filled caption with some sweet words for his ex. "Happy Birthday to one of the most loving people in this world," he penned. "May you enjoy your special day and I am sure that it will be as special as you are, HAPPY BIRTHDAY SWEETHEART."

We're not sure how Ms. Graham is ringing in her birthday, but Drake is known to party in style. Last year, the rapper gave the world a glimpse into how he tributed his mother with "Happy Birthday" balloons, and years prior, Drake has made sure to make his mother feel special by sharing bits of her celebration with his fans. Check out Dennis Graham showing Sandi love below.



Instagram