There's more gossip being chatted about around the water cooler, and this time it's about Drake's father, Dennis Graham. The famous dad is often seen right by his rap star son's side as they jet-set around the world, enjoying the finest of luxuries that a multi-million dollar bank account can afford. What comes with that lifestyle is an unending sea of women with hopes to lock down the father-son duo, and according to a new report by TMZ, a few lucky ladies may just get the chance.

The outlet stated that Dennis may be coming to a small screen near you as he's been shopping for a dating reality show. The bachelor has been reportedly living a lifestyle of the rich and famous in Los Angeles, so landing his own show just might take his celebrity to another level. TMZ added that the alleged series would give viewers a peek into Dennis's opulent world of over-indulgence and extravagance.

This is, however, just a rumor, but TMZ claimed that Dennis has already sat down for pitch meetings with a number of networks. The two that are reportedly interested in the series are WE tv and Vice. Would you tune in to see Dennis Graham find love?