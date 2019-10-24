Drakeo The Ruler's case has been getting some major attention in recent times but perhaps, not enough. After beating a murder and attempted murder charge, the D.A. revealed that they wanted to re-try him over criminal street gang conspiracy and shooting from a motor vehicle charges. Drakeo's attorney argues California's STEP Act, which allows someone to be charged for their connections or affiliations to a gang. Prosecutors have stated his rap group, Drakeo's Stinc Team, is actually a gang.

Drakeo's still fighting the case but even with members of the rap community pushing for his release, it might not be enough. In a recent interview with XXL, Drakeo The Ruler spoke on Kim Kardashian's push from prison reform and how beneficial it would be if she, or Meek, shed some light on his situation.

"Yeah, that's what I need. I need her to tweet something, Meek Mill—somebody. Somebody that deals with this type of stuff. It's not like I got a hung [jury] on a murder, attempted murder [or] a conspiracy. All those was not guilty. But a lot of people don't understand this law. How am I supposed to benefit from a murder I didn't do and I was acquitted of?"

And if they happen to do so, Drakeo knows that this case will set precedent for others who are trying to get into the rap game to get out of the streets.

"If they are trying to do this to me then imagine how many regular people who don't have money, who don't have an influence?" Drakeo said. "[They're] are going to get railroaded."