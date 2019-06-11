Since most people probably don't want to talk about last night's basketball game where the Raptor's lost to the Golden State Warriors by one point, we'll just focus on Drake who was seated courtside in a watch worth a cool $750K. The Scorpion rapper attended the game wearing an all-black Nike get-up paired with a luxurious accessory called the Richard Mille “69 Tourbillon Erotic” watch.

The timepiece has three panels on the inside where suggestive and erotic phrases can be displayed, some being “I want to,” “I need to,” “I long to,” “I lust to,” “I’d love to” and “Let me" as well as "kiss,” “arouse,” “devour” and “caress" and more.

“Erotic timepieces are part of watchmaking history. Designers of yore played with the theme of libertinism by mechanically recreating suggestive scenes … this creation plays on the desire to openly express passion, sensuality and even sexuality," the brand's official website reads. “Activated on request by pressing a button at 10 o’clock, it plainly reveals the wearer’s deepest desires.”



Gregory Shamus/Getty Images

Drake definitely showed his true Canadian pride, putting any basketball competition to the side when he shared a note about Kevin Durant, who pulled out in the first quarter due to an injury from a previous game. "Praying for our brother. That’s my only concern tonight is your well being," he wrote.