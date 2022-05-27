Drake is a huge sports fan and he has a real love for the game of basketball. As of late, he has been working with the gambling site called "Stake" where he has made multiple bets on the sports world. From football to basketball, Drake has put a few million dollars on various events.

Back in April, when the playoffs first started, we reported that Drake had bet $200K that the Golden State Warriors would go on and win the Western Conference title. Last night, that is exactly what the Warriors did as they defeated the Dallas Mavericks by a final score of 120-110. It was a huge win for the franchise as they are going to their sixth NBA Finals in eight seasons.

Cole Burston/Getty Images

With the Warriors win, Drake was able to clear $1 million as you can see from the Bleacher Report post down below. The Warriors were 5-1 odds to come out of the West and Drake cashed in big time. The Grizzlies and the Suns had better odds but it was the more experienced Warriors who showed everyone that they are the real kings of the Western Conference.





It is safe to say that Drake will be placing a bet on the NBA Finals and given his history, it is also likely that he will go with the Warriors over the Heat or Celtics. Only time will tell whether or not such a bet will be fruitful.

