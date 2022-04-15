Drake is one of the biggest sports fans in all of hip-hop. He is especially a big fan of basketball as he can be seen sitting courtside at the majority of Toronto Raptors games. Luckily for Drake, the Raptors will be back in the postseason this year as they are the fifth seed in the Eastern Conference. They are taking on the Philadelphia 76ers in the first round, and we're sure Drake will be present for many of the team's home games.

While Drake will have his eyes on the Toronto Raptors, he will also have his eyes on the playoff picture in the Western Conference. There are some pretty amazing teams in the West this year, and in the eyes of many, it will be the team that comes out of the West that will ultimately take home the NBA championship.

Cole Burston/Getty Images

Recently, Drake placed a bet on who he thinks will come out of the West, and as it turns out, he picked the Golden State Warriors. Drake is so confident in this bet that he dropped $200K on it. The Warriors are 5-1 odds to win the West right now, which means Drake stands to win a whopping $1 million if the Warriors pull it off.

It is going to be very difficult for the Warriors to do this as there are plenty of amazing teams in the West like the Phoenix Suns and Memphis Grizzlies. With that being said, Drake loves Steph Curry and Klay Thompson, so it is easy to see why he would side with them.

