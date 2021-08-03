Having taken on the celestial title of "6ix God," it's no surprise that Drake has become a key figure in the Toronto Raptor's organization. As the team's global ambassador, Drizzy has long been a vocal champion of the 2019 championship winners, frequently popping up courtside and engaging with various players off the court.

With next season on the horizon, the Raptors recently welcomed a few new players into the mix -- including new draft picks Scott Barnes and Dalano Banton. Barnes, the fourth overall pick, was selected from Florida State, while the Toronto-born Banton -- and 46th overall pick -- made franchise history as the first Canadian-born player to be drafted by the Raptors.

Steve Russell/Toronto Star via Getty Images

In order to give the pair a warm welcome, Drake made sure to connect with the prospects over the weekend -- on Barnes' twentieth birthday, at that. It's a solid gesture that should go a long way in forging an exciting connection with the team, and it's likely that this sort of engagement is exactly the sort of behavior the Raptor higher-ups love to see from their megastar global ambassador.

One has to wonder if the newly-drafted Raptors prospects were able to receive any intel on the upcoming Certified Lover Boy album, which was recently confirmed to be finished and dropping "soon." Look for more news on that front, as well as any of his Toronto Raptor-related endeavors, right here. Do you think Barnes and Banton will find themselves benefitting from the so-called Drake Stimulus Package?