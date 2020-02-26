Prior to Tuesday night's nationally televised showdown between the Milwaukee Bucks and Toronto Raptors, Drake was spotted talking trash to Robin Lopez with a WWE championship belt slung over his shoulder. As a warning for what the Raptors were about to do to the NBA-leading Bucks, Drizzy could be heard yelling, "This ain't the Wizards, baby!" Unfortunately for Drake, his prediction could not have been more wrong and he was eating his words at the end of the night.

Not only did the Bucks pick up a double-digit victory on the road, the Washington Wizards social media manager also rubbed it by tweeting, "how'd that go for him?" in response to a video of Drizzy's trolling ways.

Reigning MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo led Milwaukee to victory at Scotiabank Arena on Tuesday with a 19 & 19 double-double to go along with eights assists and three blocks. Following the 108-97 win, Giannis explained that he was motivated to take control of the game, the team's first matchup in Toronto since losing Game 6 of the Eastern Conference finals last May.

"You always remember the last time you played here, the feelings you had," Antetokounmpo said, per ESPN. "It was definitely on my mind."

As a result of Tuesday's performance, the Bucks improved their NBA-best record to 50-8. Of the six teams to start a season 50-8, five have gone on to win the NBA title, with the lone exception being the 2016 Golden State Warriors who, as we know, blew a 3-1 lead.