Kendrick Lamar is no longer alone in holding the record for suffering the biggest single-week drop in Billboard Hot 100 history after Drake's recent track, “Texts Go Green," suffered the same unfortunate fate this week. Lamar's "We Cry Together" had set a record when it fell 81 spots in a single week earlier this year.

Both Lamar's Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers track and Drake's Honestly, Nevermind song fell 81 spots the week following their debut on the charts. "We Cry Together" began at number 16 before dropping to number 97, while "Texts Go Green" kicked off at number 13 before falling to number 94.



Kevin Winter / Getty Images

The fall of “We Cry Together” could be explained by its argumentative concept, which makes it an extremely uncomfortable listen, especially outside of the greater context of Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers as a whole. On the other hand, the fall of “Text Go Green” is likely more disappointing for Drake as it clearly is going for a more replayable vibe.

Regardless, Drake's Honestly, Nevermind still sits at No. 3 on the Billboard 200 as a whole. In addition to "Texts Go Green," the project's songs, “Jimmy Cooks” (No. 5), “Sticky” (No. 17), “Massive” (No. 44), and “Falling Back” (No. 64) are all listed on the Billboard Hot 100.

Drake has also teased that he'll be releasing more music soon, saying on his SiriusXM radio show: “I got another Scary Hours pack coming too in a little bit. I’ma slap some headtops off with this Scary Hours pack.”

Check out "We Cry Together" and "Texts Go Green" below.

