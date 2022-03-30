Drake is one of the busiest men in all of hip-hop. He is arguably the biggest artist in the entire world, and there is no doubt that fans are always anticipating new projects from him. Recently, Drake came through with the album Certified Lover Boy, which was yet another huge undertaking in his discography. Despite dropping this project six months ago, fans are hungry for more, and in typical artist fashion, Drake is looking to quench that thirst.

Typically, when an artist begins to work on a new project, or simply just a song, they will go to the studio and give fans some behind-the-scenes looks at the creative process. Well, this past week, that is exactly what Drake ended up doing.

Amy Sussman/Getty Images

In the post down below, you can see that Drake posted a studio session on his Instagram story. No caption was given here, so it is hard to know what exactly Drake is working on, however, fans should expect some new music in the not-so-distant future. After all, Drake is a creative, and that itch to make art is always brewing inside of him.





We will certainly be hearing more about these studio sessions soon, so stay tuned to HNHH for all of the latest news and updates from the hip-hop world.