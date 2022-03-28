Drake has been expanding his portfolio as of late. The Canadian artist recently got into the basketball trading card market, and it seems like he is going full force into it. Just a couple of weeks ago, we reported on how Drake bought $200K worth of cards, hoping to get himself a rare LeBron James pull.

Over the weekend, Drake teamed up with Ken Goldin from Goldin Auctions, who helped the superstar pull cards from 10 boxes. These boxes consisted of 1986 Fleer cards, as well as some Flawless cases. The Flawless cases go for $46K, according to TMZ, so you can imagine just how much money Drake spent on this recent haul.

Amy Sussman/Getty Images

In the end, however, the investment proved to be quite lucrative for Drake as he was able to get himself a 1986 Fleer Michael Jordan rookie card. In fact, Drake went on to pull five more rookie Jordan pieces, which had the artist in complete shock. Depending on the grade of these cards, Drake's haul could be worth well over $1 million. While your luck won't always be this good when pulling cards, there is no doubt that the trading card market is seeing a huge bull-run right now.

Let us know what you think of Drake's foray into the trading card business, in the comments below. Also, tell us how much you'd pay for these rare cards. Are they really worth the exorbitant price tag?

