Drake is a man of the people. As he is currently working on his next studio album, titled Certified Lover Boy, he shared some of his love by recording a personalized video message for Zelek Murray, a fourteen-year-old boy fighting a rare form of cancer, on his birthday.

"I can't imagine how tough you have to be, and Mustafa [The Poet] let me know how you’re a fan of mine," said Drake during the video. "Well, I'm a fan of you. I'm a fan of people with heart, and I can tell that you have a lot of heart. I just wanna tell you, stay strong, I love you, and I appreciate you."

The video was shared by Zelek's mother on social media, who also posted his reaction to watching the clip.

Throughout the video, he looks at his mother and at the iPad with an awestruck reaction, clearly astonished that Drake took time out to wish him well.

"THANK U @champagnepapi THANK YOU @mustafathepoet," wrote Zelek's mother on IG. "You don’t even know how much this ment for US but most importantly 'HIM'. His strength is like no other and yes he has his good days and bad days, BUT THIS is exactly what he needed to lift up his Spirit.. to never give up."

Shout out to Drake for this. Zelek is going to get through this!

[via]