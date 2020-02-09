We all know that before Drake was Drake, he was a little Canadian boy named Aubrey Graham who grew up in the Forest Hill neighbourhood of Toronto. Drake reps the 6 proudly and has never claimed to hail from elsewhere, but it looks like the 6God recently headed down to the BK to shoot his latest music video.

Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images

Drake was spotted filming some visuals in the Marcy Projects this week, a public housing complex in Brooklyn, New York, that one of hip-hop's biggest legends used to call home. Jay-Z famously grew up in that exact neighbourhood, before he got his big break and became the billionaire we know today.

It appears that the music video Drake was seen shooting will be for a song he has yet to release. A snippet of the song can be heard in a brief clip of Drake leaning against a fence in front of the Marcy houses, wearing a blue Yankees bomber jacket and rapping silently into the camera. In the comments, users noted how obvious it is that Drake did not grow up in the hood, due to how uncomfortable he appears to be filming in that area.

Though there's no certainty that this song in particular will be a part of the project, it has been heavily speculated that Drake and Future are in the midst of concocting a sequel to their infamous What A Time To Be Alive collaborative album. A month ago, the duo dropped the highly anticipated track, "Life Is Good", and then leaked "Desires" last weekend. Whatever Drizzy is cooking up in these clips, we hope it has something to do with WATTBA2.