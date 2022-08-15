Kendrick Lamar's Big Steppers Tour is the hottest ticket in town. Lamar's been giving quite the performances. At one show, a security guard was moved to tears by his set. At another, Kendrick gave a handwritten note to one of his young fans in the crowd.

It looks like Drake himself couldn't pass up the opportunity to see what all the hype's about. At K Dot's tour stop in Toronto on Friday, Drake was spotted watching the show from a sky box. It looks like he was trying to keep a relatively low profile, but the crowd couldn't help but pay attention to him.

Anyone who's been following Drake and Kendrick in the past might be surprised at Drake's attendance. The two hip-hop superstars had beef for a while, beginning back in 2013, when Kendrick name-dropped Drake in his legendary verse on "Control." According to Kendrick, it was meant as a compliment, but Drake took the lyrics "I got love for you all but I’m tryna murder you n***as" differently. In an interview with Billboard, Drizzy responded angrily, "It just sounded like an ambitious thought to me. That’s all it was. I know good and well that Kendrick’s not murdering me, at all, in any platform."

Drake then released the single "Language," which included the line, "I don’t know why they are lyin' / But you’re s**t ain’t that inspirin'," a lyric which many interpreted as a dig at Lamar. The two have had an icy relationship ever since, but now it looks like it's beginning to thaw.

The show at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto was The Big Steppers Tour's Canadian debut, and by all accounts it went off without a hitch.

