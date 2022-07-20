There are a few incredible tours that are expected to touch the road this summer, from Lil Baby and Chris Brown's co-headlining venture to Kid Cudi's forthcoming tour. However, there likely isn't a tour happening this year that is as anticipated as Kendrick Lamar's Big Steppers tour. The rapper just kicked off the tour in Oklahoma City with Baby Keem and Tanna Leone. If the footage is any indication, Kendrick might have one of the best live shows of the year.





The rapper kicked off his tour last night in Oklahoma City where he performed new songs off of Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers for its North American debut. The footage of "family ties" with Baby Keem stands out particularly, as the two perform inside of a box with four men dressed in all white standing in each corner. Other songs that the rapper debuted during the performance include "Auntie Diaries," "Worldwide Steppers," "Purple Hearts," and more. He also delivered some classics like "Bitch, Don't Kill My Vibe" and "Backseat Freestyle."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by HotNewHipHop® (@hotnewhiphop)

The rapper's tour comes after he delivered a stunning performance at Glastonbury in the UK. This week, he'll be performing at Rolling Loud in Miami as the Sunday night headliner. For those who won't be able to attend Rolling Loud, he will be on tour until December across North America and Europe. Check out the full dates here.