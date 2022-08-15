Kendrick Lamar has been taking his Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers album on tour, and the results have been very impressive. Fans in attendance have given the show rave reviews, and many have had emotional reactions to Kendrick's performance, including even security guards.

At a recent stop on Lamar's tour, the Compton rapper made a young fan's night. In between songs, Lamar shouted out a kid in the front row and gave him words of encouragement. After the show, he also gifted the kid with a handwritten note.

Leon Neal/Getty Images

In a video posted by the child's dad, @davesilly, Kendrick points to the kid and speaks directly to him in a crouch. The crowd is going wild, so it's hard to hear exactly what he's saying, but at one point he seems to say, "I'll always remember my first concert." He adds, "You can do whatever you want to put your mind to. You understand?" The young fan nods in response. "I was your age as well, dreaming," Kendrick continues. He then gives the child a new nickname: "Little Kendrick." He wraps up his address by saying, "Do what you want to do in life."

In a separate post, the father shared a picture of Lamar's handwritten note to his son. "Young Kendrick," it begins. "Thank you for coming. I'm glad we got to exchange energy. You are special. Continue to manifest the great energy you possess!!! See you next time!!! Luv!!!"

The dad of Little Kendrick seemed to be over the moon about the interaction. "Real tears," he wrote in the caption. "Message to my son."