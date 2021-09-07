Drake is fresh off of the release of Certified Lover Boy which has divided the internet, once again. However, it's on pace to be another chart-topping album from the Canadian rapper that many will probably grow to appreciate down the line. And while his promotional campaign has been rather lowkey, it looks like we can expect the Drizzy takeover for Monday Night Football.

According to TMZ, the OVO imprint will be all over Monday Night Football games as Drizzy has been enlisted to curate music for the upcoming season. Drake has partnered with ESPN who have allowed the rapper to take complete control of the music for the season. This will include plenty of joints off of CLB, of course, as well as some classic cuts from his catalog. It won't necessarily be entirely made of up Drake songs. Drizzy will also use the position to shed light on other artists and releases that he wants the public to be hip to.

"Now we are here ... the kickoff of the football season," ESPN's VP of Sports Marketing, Emeka Ofodile, said of the collaboration. "And who better to curate music for Monday Night Football than Drake, who sits firmly at the intersection of music and sports."

Adding, "We couldn’t be more excited for this upcoming collaboration."

What's interesting is that the new partnership comes after Drake briefly interrupted SportsCenter to announce the release date for Certified Lover Boy. Clearly, it wasn't much of a hack after all.

[Via]