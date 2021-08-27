Kanye West is currently touring an album that isn't even out yet, and Drake is hacking ESPN's servers to reveal the Certified Lover Boy release date on SportsCenter. Several months ago, the Hip-Hop community likely never thought it would be here, but here we are nevertheless. As fans await DONDA and Certified Lover Boy, Ye and Drake have both come forward today to reveal that their highly anticipated albums will be releasing on September 3. It was recently reported that Kanye may actually be dropping this weekend, and some have theorized that Drake may have something to do with it.

Earlier today, the Scary Hours 2 artist bombarded the SportsCenter broadcast to mysteriously reveal that he would be dropping Certified Lover Boy next Friday. In a rather villainous display, Drake shared some guerrilla-style footage that eventually showed the words "CLB September 3" written on a scrap of cardboard. Now, hours later, SportsCenter has issued a public statement on what occurred during its show this morning.



BG020/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images

"We want to apologize for any interruptions viewers might have experienced during SportsCenter this morning," SportsCenter tweeted this afternoon. Without saying exactly what they were referring to, they simply stated, "We had some technical difficulties that have since been resolved."

Many fans have deduced that the tweet ultimately proves that SportsCenter was in on the whole thing, which poses the question: What other big moves does Drake have planned for the Certified Lover Boy rollout? Check out SportsCenter's tweet below and let us know in the comments how you feel about Drake's ESPN antics.