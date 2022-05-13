While there are definite perks that come along with owning a mansion, as Drake reminded us earlier this week, being a homeowner comes with its share of downfalls as well. On Thursday, May 12th, the father of one hopped on Instagram to reveal that he's got a new nemesis floating around his property, although this one isn't human.

"Hottest day of the year, and we can't even enjoy the backyard because we're being f*cking bullied by these two right here who have literally shit on every inch of the property for the past month and a half," Drizzy said from his home, dubbed "The Embassay" while filming the two pesky birds.

Amy Sussman/Getty Images

"And you know how geese get, plus we got a duck family over here. Like my whole crib has just been reported," he quipped, clearly bothered by not being able to take full advantage of his $100 million mansion.

While he may not be able to step outside in his backyard just yet, Drake will be back outside in a big way later this summer with the highly anticipated return of his beloved OVO Fest.

The "4422" hitmaker shared the good news during a surprise appearance at UK rapper Dave's show. "Toronto, please, like I said, this guy right here is a once-in-a-generation talent," Champagne Papi said of the artist.

"Whether he’s rapping, pouring out his heart, whether he’s turning all the way up, whether he’s playing the piano, whether he’s acting in our show, Top Boy, I promise you this guy right here is a one of one. Make some muthaf*cking noise for Dave," he continued, before adding, "I love you with all my heart. They let the city back open so I will see you at OVO Fest soon."

Tap back in with HNHH later for more hip-hop news updates.

[Via]