Drake's OVO Fest always boasts big names, with the last iteration of the festival including guests such as Gucci Mane, Cardi B, Offset, Meek Mill, and Rick Ross. The Toronto festival has been on hiatus, however, due to the pandemic. But it seems that OVO Fest will be returning soon, according to Drake himself, who joined Dave for a live performance in Toronto.

During the performance, Drake addressed the audience, saying, "I love you with all my heart. They let the city back open so I will see you at OVO Fest soon." The festival hasn't taken place since 2019.

Drake was sure not to take attention away from Dave. "This guy right here is a once in a generation talent," he told the crowd. "Whether he's rapping, pouring out his heart, whether he's turning all the way up, whether he's playing piano, whether he's acting in our show, Top Boy... I promise you, this guy right here is a one of one."

Drake has a long history of admiring UK rap, and Dave in particular. In 2016, Drake was featured on a remix of Dave's "Wanna Know." Since then, Drake has produced the popular TV show Top Boy, in which Dave stars. Dave has been touring his fantastic album We're All Alone In This Together, with the North American leg of the tour ending this month.

Drake's outpouring of love for Dave didn't end with the live performance. The rapper posted on his IG story, "@santandave I am blessed to share a stage with you. What a journey it's been my brother more more more," to which Dave responded, "@champagnepapi it's deeper. My hero fr."

With friends like Drake and albums like We're All Alone, it seems Dave's star is set to keep rising.

