The "Flip The Switch" challenge is taking the Internet by storm even if the song pre-dates TikTok. Drake's "Nonstop" is another song off of Scorpion that has launched yet another viral challenge nearly two years after its release. Over the weekend, former Democratic candidate Elizabeth Warren joined the cast of SNL before joining Kate McKinnon backstage where the two executed the challenge.

It has since warranted a response from the 6ix God himself. Drake, a.k.a King Slime Drizzy, hit the comment section where he commented more about SNL than Warren herself. The rapper simply said, "Wow I need to come home," referencing his previous double-duty efforts as host and musical guest. Perhaps that was safer than any acknowledgment of any presidential candidate, past or present, since we all know Drake doesn't get too political except that one time he called Trump a "f*cking idiot" during a concert.

While it appears Scorpion has caught a second-wind on its own, the anticipation for a new album from Drake is high right now. The rapper's slowly unveiled a few tracks in recent times including "War," "Chicago Freestyle" and "When To Say When" as well as the Future-assisted, "Desires." It's unclear whether any of these will find their way onto streaming services but all four tracks are strong indications that Drake will be in his bag on his next project.