Drake has released the camouflage sympathy t-shirt featured on his Instagram page through his website, Drake Related. The shirt is listed as being 100% cotton and is available for $45.

In addition to the word "sympathy" screen-printed in orange on the front, the shirt features a "summer 22" graphic on the back. The item is expected to ship out within six weeks.



The release of the sympathy t-shirt comes after Drake's new album, Honestly, Nevermind, hit streaming services on Friday. The surprise project includes just one feature, being from 21 Savage.

Drake announced the project less than a day before sharing the album. Speaking on the debut of his SiriusXM show Table for One, he also hinted at having a book of poetry on the way later this year.

“Kenzo, I love you. I want to send you some love,” Drake said on the program. “Me and Kenzo have a book coming out this year—we have a book coming out this year, a poetry book. So I hope you guys tune into that too ‘cause that’s gonna be some shit. I got another Scary Hours pack coming too, in a little bit. Maybe not right now; I need you to just take [Honestly, Nevermind] in right now.”

