Whether you're a fan of Drake's 14-track effort, Honestly, Nevermind or not, it's been revealed that the new album has a pretty solid chance of debuting at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart.

As HipHopNMore notes, the first week projections from HDD put Drizzy's new experimental house music project as moving 210K - 230K copies over the coming days.

Christopher Polk/Getty Images

The number is far lower than the Canadian superstar has seen in the past (Certified Lover Boy opened with an equivalent of 613,000 sales, according to the New York Times, and before that, 2018's Scorpion did 732,000), although it's worth noting that he did impressive numbers on Apple Music, where Honestly, Nevermind became the highest first-day streaming dance album on the platform in its first hour out.

Drake's new music has been a hot topic of conversation in virtually every corner of the internet over the last 48 hours; while signs dissing the 6ix God have already shown up in nightclubs around the nation, friends like J. Cole have been praising Drizzy for his bold creative pursuit.

"Man. This album is phenomenal. Point blank," the North Carolina native said of his fellow rap legend's work.

While he was hard at work on his surprise arrival, the father of one has also been cooking up something that might be more to his fan base's liking in the form of a Scary Hours EP, which he promised will "slap some head tops off" on his new Table For One radio show – read more about that here, and tap back in with HNHH later for more hip-hop news updates.

