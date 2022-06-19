It's been a monumental weekend for Drake fans. The 35-year-old kicked things off on Thursday by announcing the arrival of his very own SiriusXM radio show, Table For One, which was promptly followed by word of his seventh studio album's debut, slated for midnight on Friday.

What came next was something that no one expected – a 14-track project full of almost exclusively house and dance-inspired tunes, and while some were happy to ride whatever new wave Drizzy is taking them on, others didn't hesitate to express their disappointment in Honestly, Nevermind.

Handout/Getty Images

As someone who's "been doing this for a long time," it's hard to deny that Drake knows his audience, and he probably already expected he'd get some backlash for dabbling in other genres this far into his run, which is why he promised that he's got some more rap stuff on the way in the near future.

"I got another Scary Hours pack coming, too, in a little bit," he confirmed on Thursday. "Maybe not, like [laughs]... Maybe not right now; I need you to just take this in right now. But I have a Scary Hours, I'm gonna slap some head tops off with a Scary Hours pack."

On top of that exciting announcement, Champagne Papi also played two new songs on his Table For One premiere – "Confusion" and "I Could Never."

As HipHopNMore reports, the former is a cover of Keinemusik's track of the same name from their Send Return album, released earlier this year, while a different version of the latter featuring Jorja Smith leaked online a few years ago. This one sounds to be more finalized than that was, and even features different vocals now.

Stream both songs below, and let us know which one is your favourite in the comment section.

