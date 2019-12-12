Kawhi Leonard and the Los Angeles Clippers made the trip to Scotiabank Arena in Toronto on Wednesday night as the reigning NBA Finals MVP finally received his championship hardware. Leonard was showered with applause and "MVP" chants from all those in attendance which, of course, included Drake.

The Raptors' global ambassador (is that still a thing?) was in his usual court side seat for the Clippers-Raptors showdown, and it didn't take long before he was exchanging words with the menace himself, Patrick Beverley. It's unclear what was said, but Drake was clearly amused by Beverley's banter. Check out the footage below.

Drake has made a habit of getting as involved as he can in Raptors games without actually stepping on the court and setting a screen for Fred Van Vleet. Ahead of Wednesday night's nationally televised matchup, Drizzy was even in the tunnel with the team right before they took the court.

Despite the Six God's support, the Raptors fell to the Clippers by the final of 112-92. Kawhi led LA with 23 points, 6 assists, 5 rebounds and a pair of steals as the Clips improved to 19-7 on the season. Toronto, meanwhile, now sits at 16-8 heading in to Saturday night's home game against the Brooklyn Nets.