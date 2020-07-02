Fans have eagerly awaited the release of Drake's follow-up to Scorpion. Though in the past few months, he's unleashed a compilation tape and topped the charts with the TikTok-friendly "Toosie Slide," there have been rumors surrounding his next release. Of course, he's given fans insight through IG Live sessions where the OVO team previews unreleased music, but this week, rumors floated around about this grandiose rollout Drake has planned. 6ixGod hasn't confirmed it but he has made some promising indications that new music is coming soon.

Drake hit the 'Gram this week with two mysterious posts indicating that he's working on new music. The first one was a photo of a kitchen magnet of an owl with the word "Greece" underneath. Given the overwhelming response to the snippet, perhaps Drake actually has his sights set on dropping it on all streaming platforms. Or at the very least, on his Soundcloud page as a "LEAK."

The rapper hit the 'Gram again last night with a photo of himself and 40 grinding it out over Facetime. "Digital age @ovo40," he captioned the post. Clearly, Drake's still practicing social distancing measures or perhaps it's 40 forcing him to do so. Either way, it's exciting to know that Drizzy's still cooking up and we might get a new album sooner rather than later.