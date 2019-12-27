Although it is the holidays, Drake decided to make sure he dominates are timeline one last time before the year ends. His RapRadar interview is currently the number one trending video on YouTube right now and he also just dropped a loose track called "War." But, again, with it being the holidays and all, Drizzy Drake has been enjoying time at home with his friends and family.

He recently moved into his new mansion in Toronto's affluent Bridle Path area that includes some pretty sweet amenities such as a gym, awards room, NBA memorabilia room, and of course, his NBA-sized basketball court where he hosts games for his Sanctuary Basketball League. Now, it's already a pretty baller move to have a full-blown NBA-sized court in his house but to take it a step further, he made sure that the SBL games are regulated similarly too.

As the SBL games continue, OVO Chubbs shared some footage from a recent game that gave a bit of a glimpse of the court. Apparently, these games are taken much more serious than you'd expect. In fact, they clearly take these games so seriously, that there's a necessity to keep a few referees on deck to make sure that no funny business is happening on the court.

Check out the clip from the game below.