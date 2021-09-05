Drake Drops Timeless Bars On "The Remorse"

Drake's Certified Lover Boy will be the biggest album of the year (so far). The highly anticipated project touched down last week, and fans are loving the project. Drake finds himself in familiar territory on the album, using braggadocious raps and lady-leaning singles to capture his main audience. However, we do get a glimpse of a more vulnerable Drake on songs like "The Remorse."

Produced by 40, "The Remorse" sounds like it would be home on Take Care. Drizzy vents on the introspective track as nostalgic pianos and patented drums paint the picture in the background. Fans speculate that Drake disses Charlamagne Tha God on the track, however, the bars could be for several radio hosts. Check out "The Remorse" and let us know what you think below.

Quotable Lyrics

I'm always tryna rekindle

From the bottom the to the top, man, what's it like in the middle?

From the lemon faced radio host that love to be bitter

To my dogs in the game who wasn't pick of the litter

For the young Gs out here starting from the beginning

Nobody praying for you when you winning, don't forget it