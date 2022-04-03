The Duke Blue Devils and North Carolina Tar Heels are set to square off in one of the most anticipated games in the NCAA Tournament, Saturday night, for the Final Four. Drake revealed on his Instagram Story that he's dropped $100,000 on Mike Krzyzewski's Blue Devils to take home the win and advance to the National Championship.

Las Vegas has Duke entering the game as 4-point favorites, meaning that Drake stands to win $152,000 if they end the night victorious.



If UNC takes home the win, it will be Coach K’s final game, as the legendary coach announced his retirement, last year. Krzyzewski is widely regarded as one of the greatest college basketball coaches in NCAA history, having led the Blue Devils to five NCAA Tournament wins, and 13 Final Four appearances. Throughout his tenured career, he's maintained a record of 1,129–308. He has also led the United States national team to three gold medals.

Drake has shared several other eye-catching bets on social media this year. Back in February, the Toronto rapper dropped over $1 million on bets for the Super Bowl. Later in March, Drake lost $275,000 betting Jorge Masvidal vs. Colby Covington,

Check out the details from Drake's bet below.

