Already ridiculously, unimaginably wealthy, Drake has been spotted trying to boost his income through sports betting as of late. Luck wasn't on his side last night, as he took what many of us would see as a hefty loss.



Weeks ago, Drake was seen playing online roulette, betting money from the comfort of his own home. There, we saw him win and achieve the outcome he desired. A few weeks passed and we saw Drake online gambling yet again, this time courtside at a Toronto Raptors game. While the outcome of that foray wasn't revealed, it's been quite obvious that Stake (the online betting platform Drake has been using) is largely invested in their visibility.

On March 5th, UFC 272 took place. Headlining the event was Jorge Masdival vs. Colby Covington, a highly anticipated clash between two vocal, wiley welterweights. Drake, continuing his Stake promotional streak, showed himself putting a whopping $275,000 (in the form of 7.000 Bitcoin – whatever that means) on Masdival's victory. To his dismay, Masdival lost to Covington by way of convincing decision.

Twitter reacted to the news of Drake's loss with hilarious memes and quotes:

Not only did Twitter take time to acknowledge Drake's bad bet, Colby Covington addressed the Certified Lover Boy directly in his post-fight interview:

While it can't be fully ascertained if Stake paid Drake for the promotion and sponsored the bet, or if Drake pulled the bands out of pocket, it's clear that Drake is involved with online betting as a mainstay.

