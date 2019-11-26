It was quite a matchup at the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto on Monday as the Toronto Raptors went head-to-head with the Philadelphia 76ers. There were at least two famous faces—and ultimate fans—sitting courtside as Drake and Meek Mill linked up for some friendly basketball banter. Drake shared a photo of the two walking together in the halls of the arena surrounded by security with the caption, "Meek Millions." Later, the Canadian rapper showed off his custom championship ring as he flashed the bling for the camera.

Drake first flexed his rings on Instagram back in October and his custom piece reportedly set him back $150K. Meanwhile, Drake had a good time watching his home team defeat Philly as he was captured having a ball on the sidelines. The game didn't bode well for 76ers baller Joel Embiid who, for the first time in the history of his career, didn't score a point in the paint. Raptors fans wasted no time heckling Embiid from the stands, and the Raptors would secure a win at 101-96.

Check out a few highlights from the game including Drake living his best life below.