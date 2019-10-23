On the eve of the NBA's 2019-2020 season, Drake took to social media to remind people who holds the championship title. The Toronto Raptors' global ambassador and number one fan was a polarizing figure during the playoff season as the rapper's courtside antics often drew criticism from the team's opponents. Drake was unwavering in his enthusiasm and held his team, and his city, down through every game, right up until the Raptors shut down the Golden State Warriors in Game Six.

On Tuesday, the Raptors went head-to-head against the New Orleans Pelicans and claimed victory with a final score of 130 to 122. Just in time for the season to begin, Champagne Papi himself shared a few images on Instagram as he showed off his Raptors championship rings and another he had custom-made for himself.

The championship rings were presented to the team prior to their game on Tuesday evening and, according to the Associated Press, they are the largest ever given by the NBA. Each ring is said to carry 650 diamonds with 16 rubies that represent the playoff wins it took to take the championship title in the end. The Toronto skyline was created in diamonds with the word "North" spelled out under it. Drake called on Jason of Beverly Hills to design his custom bling which reportedly set him back $150K.

"Drake had me fly to Turks and Caicos for an emergency design meeting," Jason shared with TMZ. "It's a championship that's dear to his heart and he wanted to create an over the top ring that not only paid homage to his city but made a statement above and beyond anything else in history." Check out photos of both rings below.