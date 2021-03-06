Drake & Lil Baby Make It Look Effortless "Wants & Needs"

Is it officially Drake season yet? I guess there's rarely been a season that Drake hasn't claimed as his own, even if it's just through a string of features that dominate airwaves. On Friday, the rapper delivered the sequel to 2018's Scary Hours, the EP that produced his hit record "God's Plan" ahead of the release of Scorpion. Similarly, the three-song pack is a glimpse into what we can expect to see from Drake on his forthcoming effort, Certified Lover Boy.

A video for "What's Next," which leaked last weekend, arrived with Scary Hours 2 that also included a stand-out collaboration with Rick Ross on "Lemon Pepper Freestyle." But, the song that's likely headed to every strip club DJ's folder and will rattle through the spring is Drake and Lil Baby's collaboration on "Wants And Needs." The two rappers look at their hedonistic ways and success as rappers and entrepreneurs. Drake even makes a reference to his arch-nemesis Kanye West at one point in his verse, admitting, "I need me some Jesus."

Baby's continuing to climb the ranks of rap royalty with each release yet he still maintains a hunger in his belly when he steps to the mic. Whatever Baby ended up charging for his verse (if he did at all) was definitely worth every single dollar. "I'm droppin' hit after hit, I'm just chillin' /But I'll send a hit while I chill with my children," he raps on his verse.

What's the verdict on "Wants And Needs"? Sound off in the comments below.

Quotable Lyrics

I'm not a GOAT, but I fit the description

I like to pour, so I get the prescription

We walk around with them bands in our britches

This gun ain't gon' jam, when I blow, I ain't missin'

I'm droppin' hit after hit, I'm just chillin'

But I'll send a hit while I chill with my children

