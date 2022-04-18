Every handful of months, music industry media outlets such as Chart Data and Billboard inform fans of the latest streaming stats and records, and this month, new data suggests that Drake may not only have more slaps than The Beatles, but also more slaps than all of the music released pre-1980 combined.

On a serious note, HipHopDX reports that Drake put up earth-shattering streaming figures in 2021, and they were reportedly so high that he managed to out-stream all music released before 1980 across streaming platforms. Luminate was the first to report these streaming metrics, and then Billboard reviewed them and confirmed that Drake had in fact generated more on-demand streams than pre-1980 records, as well as more insightful findings.



Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Billboard's final report revealed that only 0.6 percent of music released from 1950 to 1979 was accessed via on-demand streaming, while Drake's 8.6 billion on-demand streams alone accounted for 0.8 percent of total streams in 2021. Of course, a significant number of Drizzy's streams resulted from his Grammy-nominated and chart-topping sixth studio album Certified Lover Boy. Upon its release, the album was panned by critics and fans alike, but according to Chart Data, it has still managed to fare well commercially, with 2,464,000 album-equivalent units to date.

Twelve years removed from his debut studio album, Drake continues to have a chokehold on the streaming business, so let us know what you think about his accomplishment in the comment section below. And as always, keep it locked to HNHH for more Hip-Hop and music-related statistics.

[via][via]