Drain Gang's Thaiboy Digital Unleashes "Legendary Member" Project

Thaiboy Digital arrives with his newest Legendary Member project. A member of the Drain Gang collective home to Yung Lean and Bladee, Thaiboy Digital's new effort is a colored exploration of the artist's unique journey, navigating adolescence in Sweden before having to return to his home of Thailand in adulthood.

"[My music] helps me a lot, so if it helps me with my history," Thaiboy tells FADER of the new project. "I imagine I could help even more people. If you’re doing good now, maybe you could do greater, and if you’re doing bad you can do much better. When I was falling down, music gave me wings, and I came back up time after time."

Get into Legendary Member below.