Dr. Luke was trending on Twitter this weekend, and it's not because another artist accused him of sexual assault.

In recent years, the mega-producer, who is responsible for hits like Doja Cat's "Say So", Juice WRLD's "Wishing Well", and Saweetie's "Tap In", has been vilified after Kesha made a slew of allegations against him. This weekend, he was back in the news after a fake screenshot, which was made to look like it was written from his wife, announced his death, which has since been confirmed as false.

Dr. Luke's manager reportedly reached out to a reporter at People to clarify that the producer is still alive and well.

"It is not true. Account was hacked," said Luke's manager.

Vulture points out that a Doja Cat stan has taken ownership of the screenshot, claiming that they created it several months ago.

"I FAKED A SCREENSHOT OF DR LUKE’S WIFE SAYING LUKE PASSED AWAY ABOUT 2 MONTHS AGO AND ITS TRENDING WTFNJ BJHFREBUHHIFRIHJ," wrote the @DojaDior account on Twitter.

Dr. Luke has not confirmed that he has tested positive for the virus. He has also not responded to the death hoax personally.

Thankfully, it looks like he's alright though. Hopefully, he stays well.

[via]