The legal battle between Kesha and Dr. Luke has taken a turn for the pop star. Back in 2014, Kesha filed a lawsuit against the famed producer citing sexual assault and battery. Kesha alleged that Lukasz “Dr. Luke” Gottwald drugged and raped her on October 5, 2005. According to Kesha, they went to a party at a nightclub to celebrate Nicky Hilton Rothschild's birthday before attending an after-party at Rothschild's home.



After consuming a few drinks, Kesha reportedly said she fell ill and vomited in Nicky's closet. Dr. Luke asserts that he was being helpful when he escorted Kesha to his hotel suite where he let her sleep in his bed while he slept on the couch. He claimed no sexual or physical contact happened between them.

Dr. Luke fired back at Kesha and sued her for defamation after it was revealed that the singer texted Lady Gaga with accusations that Dr. Luke raped Katy Perry. On Thursday (February 6), a New York State Supreme Court judge ruled in favor of Dr. Luke, citing that Kesha's comments were, indeed, defamatory. According to Pitchfork, the judge also ruled that Kesha was in breach of contract over late royalty payments made to Dr. Luke's company, so Kesha was reportedly ordered to pay him $374K in interest.

The producer's lawyer Christine Lepera reportedly said, “Dr. Luke is pursuing this lawsuit to seek recovery for the serious harm Kesha’s false accusations of rape have caused Dr. Luke, his family and his business. Dr. Luke looks forward to the trial of his case where he will prove that Kesha’s other false statements about him were equally false and defamatory." Kesha dropped her lawsuit against Dr. Luke back in 2016.