Dr. Anthony Fauci appeared on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, Friday, on the one-year anniversary of the last episode before the COVID-19 lockdown. During the interview, Fauci joked about microchips in the coronavirus vaccine.

“Which one most effectively delivers Bill Gates’ brain-controlling microchip?” Colbert asks.

“Well, there are a couple: one microchip from me, and one microchip from Bill,” Fauci jakes. “It depends which one you want.”



Pool / Getty Images

On a more serious note, Fauci spoke about the differences between the three available vaccines in the United States: Moderna, Pfizer, and Johnson + Johnson. The chief medical advisor to the president suggests taking whichever vaccine is available to you soonest.

“All three of them are highly efficacious. They have different characteristics: Cold storage, one dose versus two doses, but if I walked into a clinic and I wanted to get vaccinated and someone said, ‘You can have this vaccine now, or wait a few weeks for the next one,’ the important thing is to get vaccinated as quickly as you can in order to protect yourself, your family, and the community.”

Fauci also admitted that clubs won't be opening anytime soon: “No, you shouldn’t hit the clubs until we get the level of virus down so low that there’s no threat to hit the clubs."

