Dr. Dre and his soon-to-be ex-wife are going through a particularly heated and very public divorce that only seems to be getting worse by the day.

Nicole Young, who has apparently asked the courts for a reported $2 million a month in spousal support, recently filed documents that allege that the producer is hiding lucrative assets to protect them from being lost to his estranged wife in the divorce proceedings.

In her documents, Young specified two of those valuable assets: the trademarks for "The Chronic" and his own stage name.

TMZ reports that sources close to Dre consider these allegations to be a "desperate" attempt at "embarrassing" the producer.

"They were married in 1996. Chronic came out in '92 and Dr. Dre used his name since the 80's," they were quoted as saying. "[...] it's all his and his alone."

While that may be true, Young's legal team asserts that Dre didn't trademark his name until after the two were wed in 1997.

Mike Coppola/Getty Images

The documents also allege that Dre moved the trademarks into a new holding company in which he had the sole controlling stake. Young claims that the trademarks were moved following a particularly heated argument after which he threw her out of the couple's shared home and threatened a divorce.

As it stands, it's unclear how much the prenup Young reportedly signed will affect the proceedings.

She also alleged that Dr. Dre subjected her to "physical, emotional and financial abuse" throughout their marriage. TMZ's Dre sources affirmed that Dre was involved in and took responsibility for a violent incident "30 years ago" that did not involve his wife, likely referring to his 1991 attack on journalist Dee Barnes.

In any case, we hope that Young and Dre are able to work things out amicably.