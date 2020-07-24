Dr. Anthony Fauci has become one of the largest figures in the United States over the past few months due to the consequences of the Coronavirus. Fauci is a leading expert on infectious diseases and his job is to give the White House advice on how to handle the pandemic. Unfortunately, much of his advice has been ignored by the administration, which has put the country in a terrible position as cases continue to rise exponentially, more so than any other country.

Regardless, there are still many out there with some affection for Dr. Fauci, and as a result, he was able to deliver the first pitch at last night's first MLB game between the Washington Nationals and New York Yankees. At 79 years old, one could argue that you shouldn't have expected much from the pitch, although you would hope it would at least be on target. Well, it wasn't. In fact, it was quite possibly one of the worst first pitches of all-time.

Perhaps this reaction is a bit of hyperbole, especially when we consider how 50 Cent offered a truly horrible pitch a few years ago. Not to mention, Howard Stern's producer Gary Dell'Abate also offered a horrible pitch at a Mets game over 10 years ago.

No matter how you spin it though, we're sure Dr. Fauci wishes he had that one back.